Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Houston girl, police also searching for 26-year-old man

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen with a 26-year-old man.

Chloie Brewer-Clark was last seen at the 4100 block of Little York Road in Houston at 3 a.m. on July 29.

Police describe her as 5-foot-1 with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing green and yellow Spongebob shorts and a matching sports top.

Chloie Brewer-Clark, left, and Ariel Anderson, right. Texas Department of Public Safety

Police say she was last seen with Ariel Anderson. He is described as a Black man who stands 6-foot-3. The two are believed to be in a 2015 black Chevrolet Tahoe with Louisiana license plate No. 310GOE.

Contact the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840 if you have information about their whereabouts.