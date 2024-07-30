Watch CBS News
Local News

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Houston girl, police also searching for 26-year-old man

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen with a 26-year-old man.

Chloie Brewer-Clark was last seen at the 4100 block of Little York Road in Houston at 3 a.m. on July 29. 

Police describe her as 5-foot-1 with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing green and yellow Spongebob shorts and a matching sports top.

chloie.jpg
Chloie Brewer-Clark, left, and Ariel Anderson, right. Texas Department of Public Safety

Police say she was last seen with Ariel Anderson. He is described as a Black man who stands 6-foot-3. The two are believed to be in a 2015 black Chevrolet Tahoe with Louisiana license plate No. 310GOE.

Contact the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840 if you have information about their whereabouts.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.