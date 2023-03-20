Amazon to lay off additional 9,000 employees, on top of 18,000 in January

Layoffs, bank failures weigh on Fed Amazon announces another 9,000 layoffs; Fed works to bring down inflation 04:06

Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 jobs in the next few weeks, just months after it announced the biggest layoffs in the company's history.

CEO Andy Jassy said in a blog post Monday that the Amazon Web Services, Advertising and Twitch divisions would see cuts, calling it a "difficult decision."

The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company's history, adding to the 18,000 employees the company said it would lay off in January.

"[G]iven the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount," Jassy said.

In the memo, Jassy said the second phase of the company's annual planning process was completed this month and led to the additional job cuts. He said Amazon still plans to conduct "limited hiring" in some strategic areas.

"Some may ask why we didn't announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we've made them so people had the information as soon as possible," Jassy said.

The company hasn't individually identified everyone who will be laid off, Jassy said in his post, indicating that the decision would be made by mid to late April.

So far this year, tech companies have announced nearly 140,000 layoffs, according to the tracker Layoffs.fyi. The cuts come after several years of ballooning growth in the sector.