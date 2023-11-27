Amazon facilities in North Texas prepped, ready for Cyber Monday orders

GRAPEVINE (CBS News Texas) – Amazon Fulfillment Centers across the country are into the thick of holiday season shopping.

To prepare for Cyber Monday, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Grapevine hired an additional 800 employees to handle the influx of packages coming in and out of the facility. More than 27 million products are stored in the 1.1 million square foot building.

According to the company, the time it takes for an item to get through the building once it's picked is around 60-90 seconds.

In Texas, there are 50 of these type of fulfillment centers and 33 delivery stations. In total, there are over 88,000 full and part-time jobs.

While there's national brands, the company also carries local brands as well. Amazon said there's more than 38,000 independent sellers in Texas selling in Amazon's store.

On this Cyber Monday, there's a new deal every five minutes so the company urges shoppers to click the refresh button to see what's a good deal.