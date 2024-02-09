Allred or Gutierrez: Which Democrat will face-off against Ted Cruz

NORTH TEXAS - With the March 5 Texas primary rapidly approaching, we are previewing two hotly contested races:

First the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, where a total of nine Democrats are hoping to unseat two term incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

The two leading Democrats are North Texas Congressman Colin Allred and State Senator Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio.

They have sharp differences over border security policy.

Allred recently voted for a Republican House resolution that criticized what it called President Biden's open border policies.

Gutierrez said Allred should not have thrown the President under the bus.

When the President announced last fall his administration had to build nearly 20 miles of border wall in Starr County, Texas because it was required by Congress, Allred supported the decision, but Gutierrez did not.

Gutierrez said, "There's not a border wall in the world that's going to solve what is happening at the border. Not one obstacle is going to change anything other than waist our tax dollars. We need a comprehensive immigration reform plan."

Allred said, "I've consistently said, and I want folks to know this because I think it's important, physical barriers have a role to play in border security. That is a different, in my opinion, from a wall across the entire border."

Some analysts said it's Allred's primary to lose given his big advantage in fundraising and his lead in the polls.

Another race being closely watched is the Republican primary for Texas House District 60 in Parker, Palo Pinto, and Stephens counties.

Two-term incumbent Glenn Rogers is facing challenger Mike Olcott.

Governor Greg Abbott is backing Olcott.

That's because Rogers was one of 21 House Republicans who voted against taxpayer-financed education savings accounts or school vouchers.

Olcott supports them.

They also differ over Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan appointing some Democrats as committee chairs.

Olcott said, "Not only do I oppose it, but more than 90 percent of Texas Republicans oppose it. Not only is it in our Republican Party of Texas platform, it's also one of the top legislative priorities of the Republican party of Texas.

Rogers said, "I don't want us to become like Washington, D.C. where there's just total gridlock. The R's and D's don't even speak to each other."

Follow Jack: @cbs11jack