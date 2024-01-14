Watch CBS News
All-Western Heritage Parade returns to Fort Worth

By Kennedi Walker

CBS Texas

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo opens with West Heritage Parade
FORT WORTH - A centuries old tradition returned to Cowtown Saturday.

Thousands of spectators crowded downtown Fort Worth to see the marching bands, beautiful floats and thousands of horses for the All-Western Heritage Parade.

It was the first event in downtown following Monday's explosion at the Sandman Hotel, which injured 21 people and caused a change to the parade route.

Despite the changes, the event went off without a hitch. The parade is the only all-horse, all-western parade of its kind, with no cars allowed. This year there was a special tribute to law enforcement agencies from across the state.

The parade marked the start of the weeks-long Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which runs until Feb. 3. 

First published on January 14, 2024 / 6:23 AM CST

