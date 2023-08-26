All aboard: National Train Show organizers hope to inspire others

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - CBS News Texas photojournalist Mike Kinney takes us to the National Train Show in Grapevine, Texas.

Hundreds of model trains and railroads are on display during the three day event at the Gaylord and Texan Resort and Conservation Center.

"It has everything you can imagine for model railroad," said National Train Show Manager Bill Grove. "Every different size, scale. The N-track group has a 140 foot by 100 foot N Scale layout back there. It's one of the biggest N Scale layouts ever put together."

The event highlights the 50th anniversary of NRail," said Bruce Alcock with NRail. "The NRail kind of started the modular railroad movement. One of the things they wanted to was bring railroads out of the basement—where people had home layouts—to the public."

Organizers are hoping the national show will inspire others to go build their own models.