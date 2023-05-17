Air Quality Alert in effect for parts of North Texas Wednesday

Wednesday is an Ozone Action Day for parts of North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Today is an Air Quality/ Ozone Alert Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. What is this alert and why should you care?

Wednesday is an Ozone Action Day. It's unhealthy for sensitive groups to spend prolonged periods of time outside. CBS News Texas

An Ozone Action Day is when outside conditions are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. In general, it is recommended to limit driving, and your time outdoors.

MedStar reports that during Air Quality/ Ozone Alert Action days, the response volume for respiratory conditions increases. In some cases, MedStar has seen an increase totaling 24% more than average calls.

According to CBS News Texas Meteorologist, Erin Moran the peak time for these unhealthy air conditions is usually between 10 am - 4 pm.

During Ozone Alert Action Days, it's a good idea to try and stay indoors. People with existing lung diseases or upper respiratory issues are most at risk. This includes people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Children and teens, anyone older than 65, and those who work outdoors are advised to be cautious if they spend time outdoors. Don't ignore warning signs, if you are outdoors and experience symptoms of difficulty breathing, go indoors. Finding an air-conditioned room is best. If symptoms such as those listed above continue, seek immediate medical attention.