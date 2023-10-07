Ahead of third special session, North Texans demonstrate against taxpayer funds for students to attend private schools

RICHARDSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dozens of people gathered in Richardson Friday afternoon to rally for public schools and to demonstrate against proposals to give state taxpayer money to students who are selected by the state to attend private or religious schools.

Jessica Rivera-Lucas, a co-organizer of the rally, told CBS News Texas, "It is important because it's affecting every child in public education. This isn't just affecting a child of a family for parents of Democrats. It's also affecting a student, a child, family for parents who are Republican."

The rally comes days before state lawmakers begin to debate this issue during the third special legislative session called by Governor Greg Abbott, which begins 1 p.m. Monday at the Texas Capitol.

Republican lawmakers who support the state-funded education savings accounts told CBS News Texas that under the proposals, the students would receive up to $8,000 per year.

Students in financial need or who have a disability would be given a preference.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that we're going to get that done this special session."

Harrison said a similar program in Florida improved student performance. "It's good for the public schools, because for the first time, we let competition do to education what it does in every other area of our economy, which is—over time—prices go down and education goes up."

But opponents, including state representative Rhetta Bowers (D-Garland), have argued the proposals would hurt public schools. "This is not about school choice; it is, to me, defunding public education."

Bowers said she and others worry if students attend private schools, public schools will lose money because of lower enrollments. "I just don't see how providing a voucher/educations savings account is giving to public education."

Supporters insist the money would come from general tax revenues and not from state education funds.

After the legislation failed during the regular legislative session, Gov. Abbott is pushing hard to get this passed by campaigning at a Dallas football game last month and elsewhere.

One item not on the agenda is pay raises for public school teachers, something CBS News Texas asked the governor about in August. "Yes, I am fully committed to putting forth legislation that will even add more to teacher pay raises in the State of Texas."

One Republican lawmaker told CBS News Texas that he believes the governor will expand the special session call to include raises for public school teachers, but only after his school choice program passes.

The Senate Committee on Finance will meet Monday to discuss the issue.

"This is the time we need your voice to be heard."