After years-long investigation, 3 North Texans are charged with sex-trafficking crimes

PLANO – Following a years-long investigation, three North Texans have been charged with sex trafficking crimes.

William McKinnley Garland, 40, of Plano; Jalen Alexander Bobo, 24, of Dallas; and Robberta Marie Khan, 27, of Euless, have been charged with coercion and enticement and aiding and abetting. Garland and Bobo are also charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

The charges come after a years-long investigation by North Texas police departments.

"Human trafficking is one of the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters and unfortunately, these encounters are far more common than most people realize," said Dallas FBI special agent in charge Chad Yarbrough.

The investigation revealed that young women were allegedly recruited to work for Garland as escorts. Once they were enticed, they were allegedly violently forced into performing commercial sex by Garland or those working for him.

Garland, who operating his organization throughout Collin County, was taken into police custody on Dec. 11.

If convicted, Garland and Bobo could spend life in prison. Khan could spend up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators believe that there are other individuals who worked for or had interactions with this organization. If you have information about this case or know possible victims, contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 941-2044.