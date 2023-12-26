After holiday weekend flight cancelations, delays, Southwest says operations returned to normal

DALLAS - Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it returned to normal operations Tuesday after it canceled hundreds of flights and delayed thousands of others during the three-day Christmas weekend according to FlightAware.com.

The site, which tracks flights, reported Tuesday that Southwest still had nearly 1,100 flight delays, but at Dallas Love Field, the big board of flights showed those departing and arriving late, were mostly 20 to 30 minutes behind.

A spokesman said the airline is focused on operating as much of its published schedule as possible, especially with customers' holiday plans on the line.

Southwest passengers at Dallas Love Field we spoke with Tuesday said they're happy and relieved they had no issues.

Janet Shangle had a big smile after flying in from Chicago Midway Airport, where the airline said dense fog caused it to cancel and delay flights over the weekend.

Shangle said she couldn't believe passengers and their bags were moving so easily. "I expected the total opposite being Christmas time and it wasn't. It was just a piece of cake from start to finish. It was just a total breeze."

Mike Warren, whose family was on the same flight, agreed. "Yeah, for sure, especially around the holidays. Traveling with the little guy, you don't want any hiccups. Thankfully, it went well."

But it was a different story over the three-day weekend.

Beginning Saturday through Christmas Day, FlightAware.com reported Southwest canceled 536 flights and delayed 3,611 flights.

The airline said Tuesday that Midway, its fourth busiest airport, and its network nationwide have returned to normal.

"Our operation is currently healthy and stable and we do not anticipate any significant disruptions for Tuesday. We continue to have all hands on deck as our Employees work to safely take care of our Customers during this busy holiday travel season..."

Addis Bedilu said he was really worried about flying this Christmas. "There was a little bit of anticipatory dread."

He was at Love Field this time last year and was stranded with thousands of other Southwest customers whose flights were canceled at Christmas.

Luggage was everywhere in the baggage terminal, far away from the people who owned it.

The airline's computer systems and equipment at some airports buckled after a series of winter storms.

Bedilu said, "I would definitely describe it as a cascade of catastrophes."

He's relieved he had no issues coming back home.

Calli Sevallos told CBS News Texas she and her family planned ahead. "We were really concerned. We wanted to make sure we got here with plenty of time. We're here three hours before we're flying out, trying to make sure that we don't have any problems so that we catch our flight on time."

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it issued a record $140 million dollar fine against Southwest Airlines for last year's troubles.

As a result, the government is now requiring Southwest to set aside $90 million dollars for vouchers for customers if the airline experiences another situation like last year.

