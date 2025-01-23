Advocates raise concerns for North Texas children over Trump's immigration reforms, policy changes

NORTH TEXAS — As President Donald Trump follows through on campaign promises to make sweeping immigration reforms, advocates are sounding the alarm about potential impacts on children in Texas.

A wave of executive orders suspend asylum, restart construction of a border wall, attempt to end birthright citizenship, and lay the groundwork for mass deportations.

"I have been a child advocate for over two decades here in the state of Texas, and never have I been so worried as I am right now in regards to the status of our children," said Dr. Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of Children at Risk, a statewide organization that advocates for children.

More than a third of children in Texas are immigrants or children of immigrants, according to Children at Risk.

"And in cities like Houston and Dallas, what we're looking at is close to 50% of the children are children of immigrants or immigrants themselves," said Sanborn. "So immigration policy in America is Texas Children policy in many ways."

Sanborn brought together fellow advocates and immigration experts Thursday who believe the Trump Administration's new immigration policies could hurt kids and their families.

"We're trying to tell folks, don't be scared," said Jessica Cisneros with the Texas Immigration Law Council. "Instead, be alert. Make sure that you're seeking out those trusted resources so that you can inform yourself and your family."

A new directive gives agents the ability to make arrests at previously protected locations, like schools, churches and hospitals. Advocates say the uncertainty that comes with the chance is causing families to opt out of medical care or education services.

They're reminding people that by law, public schools must serve undocumented children and they aren't allowed to ask for their immigration status during enrollment.

"We want to be clear -- schools are and always will be places of safety, belonging and learning for all children, regardless of immigration status," said Karina Chapa, the executive director of the Texas Association of Bilingual Education. "So if I have any student listening to us today, we want you to know that you belong, you belong with us. Our schools are not just buildings, they're communities of care. We care for you."

School districts like Dallas ISD and Denton ISD have also reiterated their commitment to providing a safe learning environment for all students.

The two largest teachers' unions in North Texas – the United Educators Association and Alliance/AFT told CBS News Texas they're referring members to their school districts for guidance on how to handle situations if they arise.

Many North Texas school districts are still figuring out how these policy changes will impact them.

The Texas School District Police Chiefs' Association plans to meet Friday to talk about the directive allowing immigration authorities into schools.