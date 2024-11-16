Former Pro Bowl cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones arrested after altercation at Arlington hotel bar

ARLINGTON, Texas – Former Pro Bowl cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who spent part of his 12-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested early Saturday for allegedly striking an officer while involved in a fight at a hotel bar.

Adam "Pacman" Jones Arlington Police Department

Jones, 41, had attended the highly anticipated Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight at AT&T Stadium.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Live! by Loews hotel bar when an off-duty officer separated Jones and other individuals involved in a fight. The officer warned Jones he would be arrested if he tried to fight again. When another fight broke out and the officer tried to break it up, Jones hit the officer on the arm. Jones then tried to evade arrest but was taken into custody with the assistance of backup officers, police said.

Jones was booked into jail on charges of assault on a peace officer, public intoxication, and evading and resisting arrest, police said.

The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He played with the Titans from 2005 to 2007. In addition to the Titans, Jones played for the Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-2017), and Denver Broncos (2018). He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and a first-team All-Pro in 2014.

Jones' NFL career was marred by multiple legal issues, including arrests and suspensions for incidents ranging from nightclub altercations to disorderly conduct and assault. In October 2008, Jones, as a Dallas Cowboy, was suspended for at least four games for an altercation at a Dallas hotel.

He retired from professional football in 2019.