AAA Texas offers tips for driving in severe weather

NORTH TEXAS - Driving in severe weather is never a good idea. But there are some scenarios where it's unavoidable.

So what do you do if you find yourself without other options?

"We know the first 10 minutes are always the most dangerous when it comes to roads being slippery from rainfall," said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

He said it's more common than you think for folks to be accidentally caught in the rain.

"A lot of times these victims are in a hurry," Armbruster said. "They have somewhere they need to be, and so they're going to drive through any water."

He said that's why preparation before storms come can be vital.

"Making sure you change your windshield wipers every six months, making sure all of your lights are working… and you need good tires to drive on wet pavement," Armbuster said.

But let's say, maybe you didn't have time to prep... now what?

The Texas Department of Insurance would tell you to slow down. It's also important to leave room between you and the car in front of you. They also suggest taking your car off cruise control and avoiding sharp turns.

When it comes to more severe weather, like tornadoes or hail, these are the situations that Armbruster said are important to get out of quickly.

Don't huddle beneath an overpass and wait, but instead, seek shelter in a nearby building.

"You can always replace property, you can't replace lives," Armbuster said.