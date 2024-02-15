A year later, loved ones demand answers to Arlington murder case

ARLINGTON – Ali Ismail's murder is still jarring and unsolved. Those who love him don't understand why Arlington police have not cleared the case.

"There were so many murders committed and the cases being solved or (suspects) either captured, but the detective failed the wife," Mustafa Yasiin said.

Yassin was Ismail's best friend. He helps with his murdered friend's family as much as possible. The 39-year-old generally speaks for Ismail's wife and children in interviews.

"This lady, she's tough. She's going through a tough time, you know, She has tough skin to go through all that," he said.

Yasiin and Ismail are Somalians who have six kids each. Ismail had a trucking company. His wife, Ayan Hussein, was expecting baby number seven. The couple was one month away from their 14th wedding anniversary until the morning of February 14, 2023, happened.

Sgt. Alex Rosado with the Arlington Police Department said Ismail was coming home from work after 5 a.m.

"Presumably to go--come home from work, help his kids, help his wife and kids get ready for school when he was brutally murdered by the suspect," Rosado said.

APD obtained and released video of two suspected car burglars walking through the neighborhood and pulling on vehicle doors. One of those cars was in Ismail's driveway. Investigators said one of the people in the video ambushed him as he sat in his vehicle.

"Didn't have a chance to even surrender. Didn't have a chance to flee," Rosado said. "They didn't give him a chance."

Yasiin said the couple's eldest son saw his father trying to cling to life. His mother was trying desperately to save her husband. Police said he was shot multiple times. According to Yassin and Hussein, Ismail was fired upon nearly a dozen times.

"Six hit him," Yasiin said. "I'm the one who washed his body."

Hussein buried her husband. The mother of six confirmed she also miscarried their child.

Now, she said fear is constant because her husband's killer has not been caught. Hussein said rumors are circulating that she had something to do with Ismail's death.

APD said his killing appears random. Investigators have not been able to substantiate a murder suspect from the Somalian community. Police said they can confirm the case is challenging without tips and additional video to develop leads.

"When you have a random murder like this, it's very difficult to solve cases like this," Rosado said. "That's why we really need the public's help."

Rosado said they need the public's help now. A new detective has taken over the case. Detective VanTreeck's phone number is (817) 459-5691. Crimestoppers is an option for anonymous tips at (817) 469-8477.

"We are not going to stop seeking justice for the family," Rosado said. "This is not something that we've put away and forgot about. We are actively working this case, and we're going to keep working it until we bring the family justice."

Yasiin said Hussein has not even received a police report about her husband's death or an autopsy report. But Hussein said she had not officially requested one.

The widow said the challenges of raising children is expected. But initiating calls to APD is something she didn't see as a part of the process.