A slam dunk deal by Mark Cuban gives the Mavs new majority owners and fans have something to say about it

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are officially getting new owners.

The announcement comes after the NBA Board of Governors approved the deal for Mark Cuban to sell his majority stakes in the team to the families of Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont. The families own the Las Vegas Sands Corporation and other casinos around the world.

CBS News Texas spoke to fans at Wednesday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers about what they thought about the deal.

"For right now, I'm excited to see what the new owner does," says fan, Ford Surber.

"I was a little shocked about the money that he spent towards it. I think it's a good move and will open more opportunities for the team," adds Mavericks fan, Tanner Freels.

"It's like Mavericks and Mark together always forever. It's weird to think that he's not in charge all the way anymore," says Berianna Glover.

Patrick Dumont will serve as Governor of the Mavericks. He wrote in a statement that says in part:

"Our family loves basketball, and we plan to display our passion for the sport by owning and investing in a world-class basketball organization that wins games and proudly represents its community."

According to Nasdaq and Forbes, the deal is around $3.5 billion, making it one of the largest tea valuations in NBS history. Forbes estimates the overall value of the Mavericks to be around $4.5 billion. However, the question fans have is whether or not this deal could mean the team could leave Dallas entirely.

"I feel like it wouldn't be the Dallas Mavericks if it wasn't here with our statue and our street names," Glover admits.

Mayor Eric Johnson gave CBS News Texas an exclusive interview with his take.

"I think Mark Cuban has flat-out said they would never do it. And I take him at his word. I think he's an honorable guy and I hope he would keep his word on that. They are the Dallas Mavericks, and I would hope they would stay in Dallas," Mayor Johnson says.

Cuban says he's been in talks with the Adelson and Dumont families about wanting to bring a casino to Dallas. However, that would only happen if gambling gets legalized In the Lone Star State. Some fans think that would be a big win.

"If it's manageable and turns a little bit of Vegas, I think all the better," says Jeff Freels.

"Dallas is going to expand tremendously. So WinStar and Choctaw you better watch out," adds James Santiago.

Mark Cuban will still own about 23% of the Mavericks and will also maintain control of basketball operations.