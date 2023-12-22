A new 'homeless' tree in Fort Worth preserves the deep-rooted spirit of the original

FORT WORTH - A mystery Christmas tree in Fort Worth has residents wondering where it came from. The tree currently sits on a hill off westbound I-30 between Beach and Oakland. Come to find out, the tree is connected to a former Fort Worth icon.

"I think for the city of Fort Worth, everybody has their own take on it," former Fort Worth resident Leslie Gordon told CBS News Texas. Gordon says she knew the story behind the original tree on that hill, which was called the Homeless Tree. "We would pass the [homeless] tree every day. I noticed at Christmas time, it was decorated, and then it would come down after Christmas, and same thing the next year," says Leslie.

Leslie says a woman named Carla Christian decorates the original Homeless Tree every year. Carla used to be homeless herself and wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer for the homeless community.

Gordon even wrote a children's book, The Homeless Tree, about the unique tradition.

The old "Homeless Tree, a mimosa tree, withered and died long ago, and Gordon says a smaller version of the tree was removed along with a bend a few years ago. Gordon says the new artificial tree that now sits on the hill is the work of an anonymous family. "They go up every Christmas Eve, and they would light it up," says Gordon. Gordon says the family wanted to continue spreading cheer behind the scenes. "It keeps some of the magic with the tree that it always had," Gordon adds.

Gordon says the new tree still has the same deep-rooted meaning as its predecessor, serving as a reminder to help others this holiday. "The real spirit of Christmas is helping those who are not fortunate like we are—those who need to be lifted up. The tree makes you happy to see it and can remind us to give generous donations," Gordon adds.

Gordon says Carla used to be housed at the Fort Worth Presbyterian Night Shelter and hopes people can donate to the shelter or other organizations that help the unhoused. Other residents tell CBS News Texas that they are working to build a sculpture of the original tree in memory of Carla.