A love letter to the Texas Rangers

*A commentary from CBS News Texas News Director Meagan Harris.



Dear Texas Rangers,

I've watched you since I was a little girl.

The highs.

The lows.

The cheers.

The tears.

Thank you.

Thanks for giving me something to hope for, to root for. The jumping and screaming kind of joy that comes with a big play. The edge of your seat anticipation that comes with a comeback.

You've given us something to celebrate.

At a time when things are tough, sports bring us together. It's the high five with a stranger, a commonality of pride and triumph. It's a reminder that you can lose and make a comeback. That even the greatest can make a mistake and then make a big play.

In 2021, the Texas Rangers lost 102 games.

In 2023, the Texas Rangers won the World Series.

And in doing so, we all did.