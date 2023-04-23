$95 million jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Colleyville

COLLEYVILLE (CBSNewsTexas)- One lucky Lotto Texas player now has 95 million reasons to smile after purchasing a winning lottery ticket in Colleyville. According to the Texas Lottery, the prize was the largest active jackpot in North America.

The Texas Lottery announced the winner on Twitter on Saturday.

The Texas Lottery says that Saturday's jackpot was the highest one since May 29, 2010, when the prize reached all the way to an estimated $97 million.

Saturday night's winning Lotto Texas numbers were: 3 5 18 29 30 52.

There are no details yet about who the winner might be, but Texas is one of several states that allow for a lottery winner to remain anonymous. If you're curious about what to do should you ever be the holder of a winning ticket, click here.

North Texas is no stranger to big winners. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in the game's history reached an estimated $145 million dollars on June 19, 2004. The winning ticket was sold at a Dallas convenience store on Garland Road.