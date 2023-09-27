Watch CBS News
8-year-old girl dies after getting shot by juvenile inside Hood County home

HOOD COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An 8-year-old girl has died after being shot by a juvenile at a home near Granbury Monday evening.

Just before 5 p.m. Sept. 25, the Hood County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2900 block of Inwood Trail in regard to a child who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they learned the victim—later identified as Nayeli Carranza Aguilar—had been shot by another juvenile while in the residence. 

Nayeli was subsequently flown to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, where she passed away at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said a firearm was recovered at the scene and that the family is cooperating.

No additional information is known at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

