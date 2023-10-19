Watch CBS News
73-year-old man wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 73-year-old man wanted in Forney for indecency with a child was arrested at the Texas-Mexico border earlier this month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took Santiago J. Martinez into custody on Oct. 8 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

"Child sexual abuse is a serious violation of human well-being and of the law," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "CBP collaborates with other law enforcement agencies to bring alleged offenders to justice."

Border agents said Martinez, who's a U.S. citizen was on a commercial bus arriving from Mexico. They confirmed Martinez was the subject of the warrant by using biometric verification through law enforcement databases.

Martinez is facing a second degree felony charge. He was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff's Office to await criminal proceedings. 

