72-year-old man, 68-year-old woman escape kidnapping using kitchen knife, Midlothian police say

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway after two older adults were reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint Monday, later escaping by way of a kitchen knife.

Just before 10 p.m. Oct. 9, the DeSoto Police Department contacted the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch Center, informing them of a possible kidnapping in Midlothian.

Midlothian police then responded to the alleged location of the incident, and met with the victims—a 72-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.

During their investigation, officers determined that earlier that evening, three males came to the victims' home in the 5000 block of Vernon Point. Police said all three suspects were armed and took the victims by gunpoint to a short-term rental house in DeSoto.

While at this location, officials said the victims were tied up while the suspects attempted to gain access to their online bank accounts.

After being held for several hours, police said two of the three suspects left the location and the victims were then able to loosen their restraints and "subdue the remaining kidnapper after retrieving a knife from the home's kitchen."

The victims then reportedly ran to a neighboring residence, where they called 911. Officials said the remaining suspect fled the scene.

Both victims sustained minor injuries during their escape, while police said the suspect sustained significant injuries, including several knife wounds to his hands and possibly a severe knife wound to his leg.

Noah Solomon Gulzar, 20 Midlothian Police Department

Officials said one of the suspects was a known acquaintance of the victims from a prior business venture, and has since been identified as 20-year-old Noah Solomon Gulzar. His last known addresses are in Red Oak and Ovilla, Texas.

More charges are pending against Gulzar, as well as the other two suspects who have not yet been identified.

Police said they don't believe there's a threat to the community and that their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Midlothian Police Department at 972-775-3333 or pd.cid@midlothian.tx.us.