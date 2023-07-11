7-Eleven celebrates its birthday by giving away free Slurpees on 7/11

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Looking for a way to cool down? 7-Eleven has you covered, for free.

You can get a free small Slurpee from 7-Eleven gas stations across the country on – you guessed it – 7/11.

Since 2002, 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience retailer, has been celebrating its birthday on July 11 by giving away free Slurpees.