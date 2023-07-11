7-Eleven celebrates its birthday by giving away free Slurpees on 7/11
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Looking for a way to cool down? 7-Eleven has you covered, for free.
You can get a free small Slurpee from 7-Eleven gas stations across the country on – you guessed it – 7/11.
Since 2002, 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience retailer, has been celebrating its birthday on July 11 by giving away free Slurpees.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.