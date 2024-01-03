7 Dallas Cowboys named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games roster

DALLAS — Seven members of the Dallas Cowboys were named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

The Cowboys will be represented in Orlando, Florida by three offensive players, two defensive, and two from special teams.

Two players earned their first career selection, and six of the seven have been named starters.

This is the second straight season that the Cowboys have had seven original Pro Bowl selections.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl Players

Zack Martin, G (ninth selection)*

CeeDee Lamb, WR (third)*

Micah Parsons, LB (third)*

Dak Prescott, QB (third)

Bryan Anger, P (second)*

Brandon Aubrey, K (first)*

DaRon Bland, CB (first)*

*indicates starter

Three players from the offense, Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott earned a spot on the NFC roster with Martin and Lamb chosen as starters.

Martin's nine selections tie him for the fifth-most by a Cowboy, are the second-most by a Dallas offensive lineman.

Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland will be representing the Dallas defense, both as starters.

Parsons earned his third straight Pro Bowl selection, becoming the fourth Cowboys linebacker to make at least three straight Pro Bowls. The other three are DeMarcus Ware with seven, Chuck Howley with five, and Lee Roy Jordan with three.

Parsons is also the seventh player in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons and just the third defensive player overall, joining Everson Walls (1981-83) and Mel Renfro (1964-66).

Two specialists, Bryan Anger and Brandon Aubrey round out the Cowboys Pro Bowl roster. Anger is only the second special teamer with multiple trips, joining Mat McBriar. Aubrey is the fifth Cowboys kicker with the honor.

Pro Bowl selections are determined by fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting one-third toward deciding the rosters.