60 pounds of psychedelic DMT seized at Texas-Mexico border

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 61 pounds of the psychedelic controlled substance dimethyltryptamine (DMT) on July 26.

It happened at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge, according to a news release.

The drugs were found inside some cardboard boxes after a man was referred for secondary inspection.

During the examination, officers found 12 bags inside the boxes containing DMT.

"Our frontline CBP officers utilized their training and experience in interviewing passengers and that paid off with this unusual seizure of DMT," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Our CBP officers remain focused on our priority border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel."

Although lesser familiar than other psychedelics such as LSD or shrooms, DMT produces a brief but intense visual and auditory hallucinogenic experience. It is illegal to manufacture, buy, possess, or distribute the drug. It has a high potential for abuse, no government-recognized medical use, and a lack of accepted safety parameters for the use of the drug, according to experts.

Despite its illegal status, people sometimes use DMT in religious ceremonies and various settings for an "awakening" or to obtain deep spiritual insight. Use of the drug as part of shamanic ritual is common in South America.

Special agents with the Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the seizure.