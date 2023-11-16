6-year-old dies after allegedly being attacked by neighbor with baseball bat

GEORGETOWN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - 6-year-old Jeremy Diaz has died after being hospitalized for the last two months following a neighbor allegedly attacking him with a baseball bat.

Jeremy's father, Arturo Diaz, shared the tragic update on a Go Fund Me page, where people have donated more than $325,000 towards Jeremy's recovery and medical expenses.

"In a world filled with innocence and dreams, on Monday, September, 11 of 2023, their sweet 6-year-old Jeremy was thrust into a nightmare that no child should ever have to endure," the Go Fund Me page reads.



6-year-old Jeremy Diaz stands for picture on the first day of school. Go Fund Me / Arturo Diaz

Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office say 39-year-old Daniel Logan—who is now behind bars—forced entry into a Georgetown home, armed with a baseball bat, assaulting two people, including a six-year-old child.

Jeremy has been hospitalized since Sept. 11, suffering from multiple fractures and extensive brain swelling.

On Tuesday, Diaz updated the Go Fund Me page, saying that his son's vital signs were improving and at normal levels, ahead of extubating. However, he said Jeremy started experiencing a nueral storm, which they had not seen in over a month.

"It was the worst storm we had seen and it came out of no where. It was almost 6 hours of hell on earth - I can only imagine the torture he went through," Diaz explained. "Early this morning, I was checking him and noticed a pale face and eyes with no motion. Then his heart stopped."

Diaz says resuscitation efforts were not successful.

"The last night before we were plunged into this nightmare, Jeremy told me that he had brushed his teeth and was ready for reading and bed. He took me by the hand and led me to his room. When we were done reading, the last thing he said was, 'Papa, watch me cover myself,'" Diaz recounted.

6-year-old Jeremy Diaz. GoFundMe / Arturo Diaz

"Today, I covered his face for the last time," Diaz continued. "I was there when he took his first breathe and saw him take his last — no parent should see their children buried before them."

Logan is facing two first-degree felony charges, injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member after detectives say Logan forced entry into the home, assaulting two individuals—one of which was Jeremy. Authorities have not released a motive, yet, and believe this was a random act.

Although, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office did share a statement with an update, saying in part, "Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the passing of Jeremy Diaz."

The office's statement continued to read: "As the investigation continues, we are in constant communication with the District Attorney's Office while awaiting autopsy results. Upon receipt of the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office's findings, and if warranted, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the District Attorney's Office will present the case to a grand jury for the charges to be enhanced to Capital Murder. Our full support will continue to be provided to the District Attorney's Office in its efforts to indict and prosecute the case."