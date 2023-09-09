Watch CBS News
Lanes cleared, 6 taken to hospital after accident involving 24 vehicles

By Johannah Grenaway

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - All lanes on Eastbound I-30 are now cleared after a 24-vehicle accident. Six people were transported to hospitals. They are all in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. 

I-30 lanes were closed for over three hours as first responders evaluated people and cleared the scene. Initially, the Dallas Sheriff's Office blamed slick roads, after a night of powerful storms, as the cause of the pileup.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 9:47 AM

