Lanes cleared, 6 taken to hospital after accident involving 24 vehicles

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - All lanes on Eastbound I-30 are now cleared after a 24-vehicle accident. Six people were transported to hospitals. They are all in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

I-30 lanes were closed for over three hours as first responders evaluated people and cleared the scene. Initially, the Dallas Sheriff's Office blamed slick roads, after a night of powerful storms, as the cause of the pileup.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-30 at Ferguson Rd. all lanes are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. Dallas County Sheriff's Department Traffic Units are on the scene, we will update you when we receive more information and the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/IYFwCXhDDC — Dallas Sheriff’s Office (@Dallas_Sheriff) September 9, 2023