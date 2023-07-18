Watch CBS News
Local News

5,900 Texans have died in custody since 2016, data shows

By Lexi Salazar

/ CBS Texas

5,900 Texans have died in custody since 2016, data shows
5,900 Texans have died in custody since 2016, data shows 01:03

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It has been nearly seven years since Tony Timpa died in the custody of Dallas police, and on Monday, a civil case against four officers was delayed.

Timpa was one of 627 people to die in state custody in 2016. Since 2016, there have been more than 5,900 in-custody deaths in the State of Texas. 

fs-texas-justice-deaths-custody.png
CBS News Texas

That number includes any inmate death at a jail or prison, as well as when a person is being arrested. 

An analysis by the nonprofit Texas Justice Initiative shows that the majority of these deaths were from natural causes or illness. Seven-hundred-and-sixty-nine of them were homicides and 290 were accidental. 

fs-texas-justice-manner-deaths.png
CBS News Texas

Most happened at medical facilities, but 1,020 happened inside a jail or prison, and 731 happened at the scene of a crime or an arrest. 

fs-texas-justice-location-deaths.png
CBS News Texas

Zooming into North Texas, there have been 373 in-custody deaths since 2016 in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Tarrant counties. Of these, 34% were classified as homicides. 

fs-texas-justice-ntx-deaths.png
CBS News Texas

Learn more about in-custody deaths in Texas here.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.