Soutbound 161 closed in Irving after multi-vehicle accident

Soutbound 161 closed in Irving after multi-vehicle accident

Soutbound 161 closed in Irving after multi-vehicle accident

IRVING — A crash involving five vehicles has shut down southbound 161 at Walnut Hill.

Irving PD says three people are injured, two of them seriously. One of the vehicles is an 18-wheeler, which was hit from behind.

The highway will be closed for "the coming hours," according to IPD.

Please avoid the area for the safety of the first responders on the scene and to avoid delays.

This is a developing story.