5 abruptly shuttered Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters to reopen in North Texas

DALLAS – Plans are now in place to reopen the five Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters in North Texas, which were abruptly closed just weeks ago.

The announcement was made following the acquisition of the dine-in movie theater chain by a new corporate owner.

Sony Pictures is set to reopen North Texas locations in Dallas, Richardson, Las Colinas, Lake Highlands, and Denton. In addition, the company plans to also reopen a theater in Woodbury, Minnesota, near St. Paul.

The previous owner – Two is One, One is None, LLC – announced plans to file for bankruptcy when it closed the theaters.

Company officials say the reopenings are happening at a time when Alamo Drafthouse has had "major success" this summer with movies like "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," "The Bikeriders," and "Inside Out 2."

"We're so excited to reestablish Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for our teammates and local film communities in these great cities during an incredibly successful summer of moviegoing," Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann said in a news release.

In all, roughly 600 employees were impacted.

According to Alamo Drafthouse, employees will be "made whole for lost wages that they were owed before the closures."

Employees impacted by the closures will receive "first access to interviews for open positions," the company said in the release. Those rehired will receive "a more robust benefits plan with immediate eligibility, including access to daily pay, substantial 401k match, paid medical leave, accrued PTO, free mental health services."

Ticket holders owed refunds due to the sudden closings will receive free ticket vouchers.