Watch CBS News
Local News

5 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on NW Loop 820 in Fort Worth

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH – Five people are dead following a crash on I-820 Northwest Loop.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., units responded to a major accident call in the 3000 block of the westbound Loop 820, just after Marine Creek Parkway, according to a news release from Fort Worth police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fire and entrapment. Initial reports indicate that one vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on Loop 820 when it collided with another. Medical personnel pronounced 5 people dead at the scene, and one additional person was transported to a local hospital.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit is actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.