5 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on NW Loop 820 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – Five people are dead following a crash on I-820 Northwest Loop.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., units responded to a major accident call in the 3000 block of the westbound Loop 820, just after Marine Creek Parkway, according to a news release from Fort Worth police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fire and entrapment. Initial reports indicate that one vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on Loop 820 when it collided with another. Medical personnel pronounced 5 people dead at the scene, and one additional person was transported to a local hospital.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit is actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.