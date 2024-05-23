5 arrested in connection with Fort Worth drive-by shooting that injured 4 children

FORT WORTH – Five people have been arrested in connection with a May 1 drive-by shooting that left six – including four children – injured at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail.

Fort Worth police say they believe it was a "targeted shooting toward an individual that resided near this location and one of the shooting suspects," a news release said Thursday.

Those arrested include:

Jamal Piper, 17, of Fort Worth

Hayden Bates-Vellmure, 18, of Fort Worth

Jordan Elijah Jackson, 20, of Fort Worth

Allan Gilbert, 18, of Dallas

Patrick Biscoe, 19, of Dallas

Piper and Bates-Vellmure were arrested in Fort Worth, Jackson in Bedford, Gilbert in DeSoto and Biscoe in Dallas.

"Each suspect is charged with six counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury … discharge firearm from a motor vehicle and one count (of) deadly conduct discharge firearm at (a) habitation," the release said.

According to Fort Worth police, detectives used information from witnesses and surveillance video to identify the suspects.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said after the drive-by shooting. "It pisses me off. I've said many times… it makes me angry and mad."

All four children were taken to Cook Children's Hospital for treatment. One of the adults was taken to another area hospital but the second adult did not want to go.

"There's no reason anyone should be conducting themselves in such a violent, dangerous way that children should be shot and, unfortunately, that's what we're dealing with, that someone chose to do something that stupid," Noakes said at the time.

Neighbors in the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood expressed outrage, while worrying about everyone's safety.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.