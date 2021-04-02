Watch CBS News
3rd suspect arrested in homicide of Marisela Botello-Valadez

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department announced a third arrest Friday, April 2, in the murder of Marisela Botello-Valadez.

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Violent Fugitive Task Force, together with the Dallas Police Department and West Jordan, Utah Police Department, arrested Charles Anthony Beltran for capital murder.

After receiving intelligence that he was in Utah, Beltran was taken into custody without incident.

"The Dallas Police Department continues to pursue justice for the family of Marisela Botello. We would like to thank our national partners for assisting us in making this arrest.," Dallas Police said in a news release.

Botello-Valadez, 23, from Seattle, was reported missing after going out in Deep Ellum in October 2020.

Marisela Botello Valadez
Marisela Botello Valadez (Facebook)

Her body was found on March 24, in a wooded area near East Belt Line Road and Post Oak Road in Wilmer, police said.

Nina Tamar Marano, 49, was taken into custody last Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

Lisa Dykes, 57, was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on Saturday.

Police said Botello Valadez flew from Seattle to Dallas on Oct. 2 to visit a friend. He told investigators that she left his apartment Oct. 4 to meet some friends at a nightclub. A Lyft driver picked her up.

She never returned to his home and missed her flight back to Seattle.

Police said no one heard from Botello-Valadez after that evening.

A medical examiner in Texas said human remains found last week were a match for Botello-Valadez.

According to Marano's arrest warrant, police traced cellphones belonging to Marano, Dykes, Beltran and Botello-Valadez to the home of Dykes and Beltran on Oct 4, which was the last evening the Seattle woman was seen alive.

In December, Beltran's car was recovered in New York, and a hair discovered in the trunk is being tested to determine whether it is Botello's, the Dallas Morning News reported.

According to police, Beltran, Dykes and Marano all left their homes and jobs after the woman's disappearance.

