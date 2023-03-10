'The new normal': Today marks 3 years since COVID first hit North Texas

Today marks three years since COVID-19 was first detected in North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It's been three years since COVID hit North Texas, changing almost every part of our day-to-day lives.

The novel coronavirus appeared almost simultaneously in Tarrant and Dallas Counties on March 10, 2020. Classes and workplaces went online and large gatherings were cancelled. Lockdowns, mask mandates, and social distancing were put in place to try and contain the spread.

Grocery store shelves were nearly empty. Masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, and - of course - toilet paper were scarce as supply chains began to buckle.

Since then, the CDC reports that 1.1 million people across the United States have died from the virus - including at least 91,000 Texans.

In the months after the pandemic began, hospitals around the Metroplex were stretched thin by large numbers patients hit by COVID-19 as it continued to spread rapidly. Family members were not allowed in due to safety precautions, and many people died alone.

Health officials struggled to stay ahead. County Health and Human Resources Directors, figures who are not usually widely known, became household names.

That includes Dr. Phil Huang, of Dallas, who helped guide North Texans through the pandemic. "People forget about how serious it was at that time. It affected every single one of us in so many ways," he recalled.

Dr. Huang said that we've come a long way since then. The vaccines marked the beginning of hope.

He remembers the images of thousands lining up in their cars to get the shot. "It's crazy to think back on where we were three years ago, what we've gone through, and where we are today."

State officials said that over 18 million Texans have been fully vaccinated. In Tarrant County, 59% of the population are up to date on their shots. In Dallas County, 61%.

Dr. Huang said that, for now at least, COVID isn't going away, so people should get used to this being the new normal.

"That new normal is where people really need to look at their own risk and any other persons they're around. It's never a bad idea to mask. Stay up to date on the vaccinations and watch for new recommendations."