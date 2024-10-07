3-year-old boy drowns at Denton apartment complex pool

DENTON – A 3-year-old boy drowned Sunday evening at an apartment complex pool in Denton.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Pockrus Page Road, near Interstate 35E on the city's south side.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the child as Ignacio Luciano Calles Montecino of Lewisville.

According to reports, the boy was attending a party when he went under the water. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

