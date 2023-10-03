3 students injured after bus crashes into ditch in Weatherford, school district says

WEATHERFORD (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Three students were hospitalized after a bus crashed into a ditch Tuesday afternoon, Weatherford ISD stated.

According to the district, the bus was driving on a narrow road when the front right tire "caught the edge of the road," pulling the bus into a ditch.

When first responders arrived, all students were evaluated and three were taken to a hospital with arm or leg injuries. The bus driver was also injured but was not taken the hospital, officials said.

The district stated that parents were notified of the crash and a new bus was sent to the scene to take the remaining children home.