3 hurt in shooting at Fort Worth party

FORT WORTH — Prom night took a violent turn for a teen trying to celebrate in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police confirmed a triple shooting in the 3900 block of Singleleaf Lane Saturday night.

Lorena Castillo said the people who were shot were uninvited guests to her son's prom party.

She says the party was at the rear of the home, where a fight over a dice game turned into a shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to the house just before 1 a.m.

Castillo says an online flier led to more guests than they were expecting, estimating about 300 hundred people were there when the shooting happened.

The people who were shot left before police arrived. Two people showed up at JPS Hospital. Police say they are in stable condition. A third person showed up at Harris Southwest and was taken by Careflight to JPS.

The victims and possible suspects have not been identified. This is a developing story.