3 hospitalized following incident at Prosper gas station
PROSPER (CBS News Texas) – Three people remain hospitalized after an incident at a Prosper gas station.
It hasn't been made clear yet what exactly happened but police say there was a disturbance at the Race Trac on Highway 380 and Gee Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday night.
The three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
