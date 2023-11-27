3 hospitalized following incident at Prosper gas station

3 hurt in incident at Prosper gas station

3 hurt in incident at Prosper gas station

3 hurt in incident at Prosper gas station

PROSPER (CBS News Texas) – Three people remain hospitalized after an incident at a Prosper gas station.

It hasn't been made clear yet what exactly happened but police say there was a disturbance at the Race Trac on Highway 380 and Gee Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public.