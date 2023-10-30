Police searching for 20-year-old in connection to fatal Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Texarkana this weekend.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Breoskii Warren, who they say is connected to the shooting.

Breoskii Warren, 20 Texarkana Police Department via Facebook

Six people were shot, three of those victims died, police say. Those victims ranged from 19 to 31 years old.

One man died at the scene, then another man and woman died at a hospital.

Two men and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened after a party on Oct. 28. Two men got into a fist fight and at some point, both pulled out rifles and started shooting, police say.

Texarkana police ask If anyone has information that could be important to the case or know where Warren can be found, to call them at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.