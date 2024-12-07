3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Frisco, police say

FRISCO – Three people, including a teenage boy, have died in an apparent double murder-suicide at a residence, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Frisco police responded to a home in the 10200 block of Bancroft Lane shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, following a welfare concern reported by a co-worker who could not reach an individual by phone.

A family member called 911 after discovering two deceased individuals in the entryway. Upon arrival, police found a third deceased person in the garage.

Killed were:

Ronald Morris, 54

Stacy White, 53

Gavin Morris, 15

"The preliminary information gathered at the scene suggests that this is a double murder-suicide," Frisco police said in a news release. "However, Frisco detectives continue to investigate all aspects of this case, and a final determination may not be made for some time."

Anyone with information should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.