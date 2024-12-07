Watch CBS News
Local News

3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Frisco, police say

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FRISCO – Three people, including a teenage boy, have died in an apparent double murder-suicide at a residence, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Frisco police responded to a home in the 10200 block of Bancroft Lane shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, following a welfare concern reported by a co-worker who could not reach an individual by phone.

A family member called 911 after discovering two deceased individuals in the entryway. Upon arrival, police found a third deceased person in the garage.

Killed were:

  • Ronald Morris, 54
  • Stacy White, 53
  • Gavin Morris, 15

"The preliminary information gathered at the scene suggests that this is a double murder-suicide," Frisco police said in a news release. "However, Frisco detectives continue to investigate all aspects of this case, and a final determination may not be made for some time."

Anyone with information should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.