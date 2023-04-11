3 dead after shooting at home in Murphy

MURPHY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Three people have died after a shooting at a home in Murphy.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in the 400 block Whisperfield Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

A 57-year-old woman was found in the driveway of the home and a 63-year-old man was found inside the home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was taken to Medical City Plano after a self-inflicted injury. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

City Manager Mike Castor said there's no threat to the public.