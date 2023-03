3 children killed, 2 others wounded at a home in Italy, Texas

3 children killed, 2 others wounded at a home in Italy, Texas

3 children killed, 2 others wounded at a home in Italy, Texas

ITALY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Three children have been killed and two others are wounded at a home in Italy Friday afternoon, officials confirm.

Paramedics responded to a call at a home in the 300 block of South Harris street around 4 p.m.

Two of the wounded were taken via air ambulance to hospitals.

This story is developing.