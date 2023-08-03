Police: Doorbell cam catches White Settlement neighborhood shootout; 3 charged

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Three men charged with deadly conduct after a shootout in a White Settlement neighborhood Saturday may be linked to other shootings, police say.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, White Settlement police received several calls reporting a shooting involving "multiple people" in the 8100 block of Albert Street.

According to the White Settlement Police Department, while officers were en route, someone else called, reporting they were being chased down White Settlement Rd. by another vehicle from which multiple shots were being fired at him. He was told to drive to the police department parking lot on Clifford.

Officers responding to the parking lot found a red pickup truck "struck by multiple projectiles," and 20-year-old Angel Pimienta, who also had a firearm in his possession.

According to the report, Pimienta told police he went to the home on Albert St. "to support his friend who was going to engage in a fight" with others.

Meanwhile, officers responding to Albert St. found 16 spent shell casings in the street and driveway of the residence at 8120 Albert St. According to the report, the other individuals involved in the shooting fled before officers arrived.

Police said during the investigation, the homeowner, not believed to have anything to do with the shooting incident, arrived and provided doorbell video footage of the shooting to investigators.

Officers also found multiple vehicles, one house on Kimbrough Street, and buildings on White Settlement Road were damaged "by gunfire from this incident."

White Settlement PD's investigation identified three suspects and felony arrest warrants were issued for 20-year-old Angel Pimienta, 20-year-old John Thomas Aguilar, and 21-year-old Jason Davis.

Davis was released on bond on July 23 for multiple felony offenses including deadly conduct, unlawfully carrying a weapon, aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, and evading arrest and detention.

Pimienta was arrested without incident Monday in the 800 block of Sandell Drive.

Tuesday, Aguilar was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the 8300 block of Downe Drive in White Settlement by WSPD detectives and patrol officers, along with help from the Tarrant County Criminal Warrants Fugitive Division. A firearm, believed to be used in the shooting, was recovered from inside the pickup.

According to the report, as the search for Davis continued, WSPD received a major break when two White Settlement detectives driving an unmarked car found a vehicle associated with Davis with multiple bullet holes at a home on Tacoma Drive.

Officers and deputies surrounded the home where Davis was hiding, the report states, and took him into custody.

From the left: Angel Pimienta, John Thomas Aguilar, and Jason Davis Three men arrested and charged with deadly conduct in a shootout involving multiple people in White Settlement, police said. White Settlement Police Department

WSPD said additional charges for those present during the shooting incident on Saturday may follow.

According to the report, another shooting on September 21, 2022, in the 800 block of Sandell Drive, may also be linked to Davis based on information from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive (ATF) forensic review of ballistic evidence collected at the scene.

The department is also investigating a shooting that occurred on June 12, in the 8100 block of Albert Street that may have involved Pimienta, Aguilar and Davis. WSPD said 15 shell casings were collected from that shooting that struck a residence and a nearby vehicle.