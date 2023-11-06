Watch CBS News
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize $3.5M in cocaine at Texas-Mexico border

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge this week seized more than $3.5 million in cocaine. 

"A significant seizure like this one underscores the seriousness of the narcotics threat we face every day and the commitment of our frontline officers to carry out our border security mission," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure happened on Oct. 31, when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling an empty flatbed trailer for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination, officers found 108 packages containing 266 pounds of cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 12:57 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

