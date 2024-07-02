2nd suspect facing capital murder charges for 2023 shooting: Dallas police

DALLAS – A second suspect is now facing capital murder charges in connection with a late September 2023 fatal shooting in a Dallas home.

Dallas police issued a warrant Tuesday for 33-year-old Quanticus Rucker, who is currently jailed at the Richmond Correction Institution in Hoffman, North Carolina, on unrelated charges.

Just days after the Sept. 30, 2023, murder, 28-year-old Kayla Griffin was caught and arrested in Bloomfield, New Mexico.

Rucker and Griffin are accused of tying up and killing 30-year-old Deleon Williams.

The murder occurred in the 900 block of Medalist Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman, who had been shot, as she was walking to get help.

At the scene, police discovered an uninjured man who had been tied up and yelling for help. Officers located another victim – identified as Williams – who was also shot and had his hands tied. He died at the scene, police said.