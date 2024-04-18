2nd-grader allegedly assaulted at North Texas school by staff member, police investigating

SAGINAW — Saginaw police are investigating an alleged assault that happened at a K-8 school on Monday.

A second-grade student reported that a teacher at International Leadership of Texas Saginaw (ILTexas) grabbed him by the neck and shoved him into a wall.

The school confirmed it was aware of the alleged incident and reported it to CPS and Saginaw police. The staff member involved has also been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigations, which is standard protocol.

No charges have been filed at this point.

"The teacher kept saying I need to stop shouting out and she grabbed me by the neck and pushed me against the wall and said, 'Shut up little boy,'" the 8-year-old told CBS News Texas.

The boy's mom didn't want their names to be used, but she wanted to share their story so other parents were aware of what happened.

"They should check on their kids and see if they're traumatized by it," she said. "They just witnessed an adult, who's supposed to be taking care of them and caring for them, snatch another kid up by his neck. I mean, no. I was very, very mad. Very mad."

The second grader's mom doesn't want to see this teacher back in a classroom again.

"I hope she loses her license," she said. "No matter what any kid did – she's a teacher, she shouldn't be putting her hands on any kids that way."

ILTexas told CBS News Texas that student safety is their number one priority, and they are taking the proper steps to address what allegedly happened. The school did notify parents of the ongoing investigation but can't disclose any details.

"I don't want him to be scared going to school or think every teacher is going to be like that," the boy's mom said. "It is very scary."

She is now considering transferring him to another school.