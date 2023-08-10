24 reality TV veterans will compete when "The Challenge: USA" premieres on CBS Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET

Eighteen CBS reality titans from "Survivor," "Big Brother" and "The Amazing Race" will compete with six legendary MTV's "The Challenge" vets in the fiercest competition of the summer on "The Challenge: USA."

The two-part premiere kicks off Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), and part two airs Sunday, Aug. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Following the premiere on the CBS Television Network, the second season of MTV's hit reality global franchise will air twice a week on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) for the first three weeks. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, "The Challenge: USA" will air Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin returns as host.

The stacked lineup of CBS fan-favorite players who come together in Croatia includes "Survivor" winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood; "Big Brother" winner Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispen and Tiffany Mitchell; and Luis Colon and Dusty Harris from "The Amazing Race."

Joining the CBS alums are MTV's "The Challenge" vets, former champions Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann and the player with the most season wins of "The Challenge" franchise ever, Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio.

These CBS reality all-stars will make "Challenge" history as they face off against franchise legends for the first time on CBS. In the end, only one man and one woman will have the chance to walk away with the title of Challenge Champions and equal split of the grand prize of $500,000.