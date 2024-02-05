21-year-old arrested after allegedly breaking into Haltom City apartment

HALTOM CITY – A 21-year-old has been arrested after allegedly attempting to break into an apartment in Haltom City.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday at the Ladera Apartments, located at 2029 Dayton Street.

Victor Castro, 21, allegedly broke into the apartment. Police say a struggle ensued between Castro and the apartment's residents.

When police arrived, they say Castro had a firearm pointed towards them. One officer then fired their weapon. No one was injured.

Castro was taken into police custody Sunday. The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, which police say is standard during an officer involved shooting investigation.

Castro is in the Tarrant County Jail, facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.

At time of this publication, no bond has been set.