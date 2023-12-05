Everything you need to know before the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival

DALLAS – The 52nd annual BMW Dallas Marathon Festival takes place this weekend and whether you're participating are not, here's what you need to know about the event.

The Friday Night Lights Mile kicks things off on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Dallas City Hall Plaza. The Friday Night Lights Mile is a two-lap Grand Prix style race around Dallas City Hall Plaza with multiple heats available for both runners and walkers.

CBS News Texas

Starting Friday at 9 a.m., Marilla Street and Browder Street will close for the Friday Night Lights Mile.

CBS News Texas

Day two begins Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. in Downtown Dallas. Saturday's events will include a 10K, a 5K, a 5-person 5K Team Challenge and a 100-meter dash for kids.

CBS News Texas

The final day of the festival, Dec. 10, kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the full marathon, half marathon, half marathon walk and the 50K ultra marathon. The race course will begin and end in Downtown Dallas, winding through various Dallas neighborhoods before finishing at the Dallas City Hall Plaza.

CBS News Texas

If you're participating, spectating or volunteering, the following are parking garages along and around the routes:

Metropolitan Garage, 1310 Elm St.

1114 Wood St.

1710 Jackson St.

1720 Wood St.

2110 Main St.

CBS News Texas

While the races are happening on Friday and Sunday, the Health & Fitness Expo will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutcheson Convention Center. Find more info here.

According to runDallas, all of Sunday's events are sold out, but there's still time to register for Friday and Saturday's events here.