20,000 seat concert venue set to open in McKinney

McKINNEY – A brand new, 20,000-seat amphitheater is set to open in North Texas.

Music venue and hospitality company Notes Live is building the open-air venue, called Sunset Amphitheater, in McKinney. The company says it's the largest venue in its collection.

Rendering of the Sunset Amphitheater in McKinney. Notes Live

The venue will go up on the northeast corner of US-75 and SH-121. It will be modeled after Notes' center in Colorado Springs – spanning over 46 acres and featuring 250 luxury fire pit suites.

"This world-class music venue is a game-changer for our entertainment offerings in McKinney and will be a boon for our economic growth and tourism sector. With a state-of-the-art venue of this size, we can draw some of the largest musical acts to the city and attract fans from across Texas and the surrounding states," said Mayor George Fuller. "This new addition to our community will bring even more life and energy to our already thriving arts scene and undoubtedly continue to set McKinney apart as an entertainment and cultural hub in the region."

Notes says the amphitheater will support over 1,300 jobs and create over $3 billion of regional and local economic activity in the first 10 years of operation.

Construction is projected to begin later this year and it's expected to open in 2026.