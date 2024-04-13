Watch CBS News
2-year-old girl struck by vehicle, dies; no charges filed: Dallas police

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – No charges were filed in the death of a 2-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle early Saturday in the 13700 block of Monfort Drive.

"The driver cooperated with the investigation and there are no charges filed," Dallas police said in a news release.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the driver pulled away to drive off – while parked along a curb – and struck the child who had "run across a parking lot toward the vehicle."

The 2-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 3:17 PM CDT

